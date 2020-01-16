Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, Others To Be Inducted Into Songwriting Hall Of Fame

Musician Mariah Carey was chosen to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The inductees were announced Thursday on “CBS This Morning.” Carey is joined by Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, the Isley Brothers, Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes, Rick Nowels, Steve Miller and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

Carey reacted to the news on her Twitter account after the news broke.

I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! ???????? This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! ???????? @SongwritersHOF pic.twitter.com/Pi4R7yrRYD — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2020

Carey wrote 18 of her 19 number one singles, Entertainment Tonight reported. Some of those songs include “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “We Belong Together.” (RELATED: Mariah Carey Claims She’s Only Had Sex With 5 People In Her Lifetime)

Pharrell is known for “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk, Nelly’s “Hot In Here,” Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears.

This truly is such an honor for Carey and she completely deserves it. I still know every word to “We Belong Together” and of course everyone in the whole world knows the lyrics to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

She is an icon. Congratulations, Carey.