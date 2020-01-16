NFL And The NFLPA Are Discussing CBD As A Potential Alternative For Pain Management

The NFL and the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) have reportedly started talking about CBD as a pain management tool.

According to a report from NFL.com, the two sides met Tuesday on the Pain Management Committee to discuss how CBD (cannabidiol) could be used for the benefit of the players.

Currently, marijuana and CBD with THC are not allowed to be used by players in the league. Baseball has already ended that trend, and the NFL will likely follow at some point.

I’m obviously not an expert on weed or CBD, but I think we can all agree pumping former players full of opioids and pills is a really bad idea.

Here’s the other reality people need to face. A lot of pro athletes already smoke weed, and the list includes high profile players.

Calvin Johnson admitted to regularly smoking weed during his NFL career, and he’s most certainly not the only one.

I’m not saying you should or shouldn’t smoke weed. All I’m saying is that there’s no way CBD and weed are worse than just popping pills like they’re candy.

The NFL should do the right thing and let players smoke weed if it helps them. Anything is better than just handing out pills like it’s no big deal.