Northwestern Quarterback T.J. Green Granted 6th Year Of Eligibility

Northwestern quarterback T.J. Green has gotten another year of eligibility.

Green, who didn’t play the majority of the season after an injury against Stanford, has been granted a sixth year of eligibility with the Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He announced the news on his Twitter. You can read it below.

I have officially been granted a 6th year of eligibility and will be returning to Northwestern for the 2020 season! Thank you @coachfitz51 for the opportunity. I’m ready to work! @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/oc8WOb0vkq — TJ Green (@tjgreenNU) January 15, 2020

This is great news for the Northwestern football program. Hunter Johnson was the guy this past season slinging it for Pat Fitzgerald’s team, and he was horrible.

I can’t stress this enough for you all. Northwestern was horrific with Hunter Johnson as the starting quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Johnson (@hunterphil413) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

He might have had all the hype in the world coming out of high school, but he was atrocious for Fitzgerald. It was painful to watch.

That’s how Green got himself hurt. He entered the game when Johnson was struggling, got injured and his season came to a quick end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Green (@tjgreen10) on Jan 3, 2019 at 4:40pm PST

Now, Fitzgerald will have another real option in spring camp. That’s good news because riding with Johnson again might result in another horrific season.