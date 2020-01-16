Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said he’s worried that his fellow Republican senators will block testimonies from the witnesses President Donald Trump wants called in his impeachment trial, Paul told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

Trump previously said he wants Hunter Biden, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, and the whistleblower to testify if the Senate allows witnesses during the impeachment trial.

“Here’s the thing is, fair is fair, and if they’re going to put the president through this, they’re going to have to have witnesses on both sides,” Paul told Hannity.

“But I’ll tell you what my fear is, is that some Republicans are going to vote for witnesses, we’ll get those — the ones the Democrats want — and then when we have the votes on bringing witnesses or letting the president choose his witnesses, I think those will fail — not only because of those Republicans, but because a whole variety of Republicans may not allow the whistleblower, may not allow Biden for one reason or another, because they served with him,” Paul continued.

“But if it turns out, and the Republican base sees that this looks like only Democrat witnesses, and no presidential witnesses, I guarantee that the Republican base will punish those people who set up that scenario,” the Kentucky senator added.

“100%,” agreed Hannity. “I can’t support any Republican that does that. I can tell you right now. I can’t.”

WATCH:

Paul warned Republican senators that the party’s voters would punish them if they blocked the witnesses the president wants called. (RELATED: This Bernie Sanders Campaign Official Just Ripped Into Joe Biden)

“If you vote against Hunter Biden, you’re voting to lose your election, basically. Seriously. That’s what it is,” he told Politico on Wednesday.

“If you don’t want to vote and you think you’re going to have to vote against Hunter Biden, you should just vote against witnesses, period.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.