Carlos Beltran Out As Mets Manager Over Role In Sign-Stealing Scandal

One of the biggest scandals in recent MLB history has claimed another victim as New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran has informed the organization of his intention to step down.

Beltran is the third manager to lose his job this week over his role in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal, which has marred the Astros 2017 World Series Championship. In addition to Beltran, who was a player on that championship team, Astros Manager A.J. Hinch and Red Sox Manager Alex Cora were also ousted this week. (RELATED: MLB Hands Down Historic Punishment To Houston Astros)

“I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team,” Beltran said in a statement explaining his resignation. “I wish the entire organization success in the future.”

Statement from Carlos Beltrán. pic.twitter.com/gv9NNIzoQd — New York Mets (@Mets) January 16, 2020

In addition to several managers losing their jobs, the Astros were docked four draft picks and fined five million dollars in what was one of the harshest punishments in league history.

Beltran was set to begin his first season as manager of the Mets after having retired as a player two years ago.