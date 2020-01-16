WWE Wrestler Rocky Johnson Dead At 75

Pro-wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at 75 years old.

The death of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father was first shared Wednesday by Cauliflower Alley Club, a wrestling non-profit, according to a report published by Page Six.

Horrible news to pass along. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away today at the age of 75. His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time pic.twitter.com/3AvzVwylPH — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 15, 2020

“His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time,” the club shared on Twitter.

Rocky’s death was later confirmed by the WWE. (RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dead At 21)

“The physically imposing and wildly charismatic Johnson had several memorable rivalries with the likes of Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis,” the WWE said in a statement. “He found his greatest success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol. The two men became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.”

Former Nova Scotia wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. Rocky, the father of actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne @TheRock Johnson. Rocky Johnson was born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Amherst, Nova Scotia in 1944. pic.twitter.com/liBoUmnrYX — ???????????????? ???????????? (@MarkDayNews) January 15, 2020



Rocky retired from wrestling in 1991 and spent most of his time training “The Rock” before he switched to acting. Dwayne portrayed his father in an episode of “That 70s Show” in one of his first non-wrestling roles.