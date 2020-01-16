Ryan Tannehill Says He Has ‘A Lot Of Confidence’ In The Offense, Says ‘You Don’t Forget How To Throw’

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sounds ready to roll Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Titans have been riding Derrick Henry's running ability in the postseason, and he's been the key factor in wins over the Patriots and Ravens. Despite not needing to throw the ball, the Titans passer is ready to go if the offense shifts.

Tannehill said the following about going run heavy and still being able to throw the ball, according to TitanInsider.com:

We’ve done it multiple ways throughout the season, and you don’t forget how to throw and catch and in two weeks. It’s something we still have a lot of confidence in, and I know our guys outside have a lot of confidence in themselves, and I have a lot of confidence in them being able to get open and get them the football.

I love this quote from Tannehill. You need your gunslinger to always be ready. He hasn’t needed to do much through the first two games.

He hasn’t needed to win these games for the Titans, but he’s been wildly efficient. He’s doing what needs to get done. He doesn’t have to be a hero.

Yet, he’s ready to start airing it out if he needs to, and I’m here for that kind of action. If the Chiefs sell out to stop the run, then Tannehill is ready to burn them.

Will it work? Who knows, but he’s an NFL passer. He can make all the necessary throws. The Chiefs are risking it all if they let him throw.

Tune in Sunday at 3:05 EST on CBS. It’s going to a fun game between the Titans and Chiefs.