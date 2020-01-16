Senate Passes United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

The Senate on Thursday passed President Donald Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The vote was 89-10. A change from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the USMCA is a bipartisan trade agreement that proponents think could benefit America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses, and workers. The White House and Congress worked out deals and it passed the House on Dec. 20.

In December, House Democrats generally praised Trump's USMCA just moments after announcing articles of impeachment against the president.

“It is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about Trump’s trade deal just an hour after introducing articles of impeachment against him. “It’s a victory for American workers, and it’s one that we take great pride in advancing.”

Once approved by Congress, the USMCA is supposed to help longstanding trade problems by giving American businesses more freedom to sell their goods and services throughout North America.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in September to discuss the future of the USMCA and told the Daily Caller that "Lighthizer sounded upbeat about the future of the USMCA, and for good reason: he and the White House worked tirelessly to strike a trade deal with Mexico and Canada that would benefit all Americans, from manufacturers in Michigan to wine producers in California."

McCarthy also said that Mexico has already ratified the USMCA and Canada is also ready to move forward. McCarthy then called on Congress to act, adding that he was confident House Republicans would vote to pass the legislation if brought to the floor. He also claimed that passing the USMCA would add nearly 180,000 jobs and increase the country's GDP by $68.2 billion.