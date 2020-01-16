Tom Cotton: Only Way Trump Loses GOP Votes Is If Nadler And Schiff ‘Drone On For So Long That We Sue For Mercy’

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton joked that the only way President Donald Trump would likely lose Republican votes in his upcoming impeachment trial is if Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff “drone on for so long that we sue for mercy.”

Appearing on Thursday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and an Impeachment Manager appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, read the articles of impeachment before the Senate, Cotton told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that “just listening to 20 minutes of Adam Schiff was already pretty taxing today.”

“I can’t imagine 24 hours of it,” he quipped.

Earlier in the interview, Cotton criticized Pelosi as “anything but a master strategist,” pointing out “those gold-embossed pens.” The Arkansas senator also promised that if Democrats are allowed to call new witnesses, “the president will be able to call witnesses as well.”

"Can you imagine any scenario where the president loses Republicans, any Republicans in the Senate, in this trial?" asked Carlson.

“I don’t know, Tucker,” said Cotton. “We have to listen to Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler drone on for so long that we sue for mercy and say we’ll do anything to make it end.”

Cotton promised a “fair and even-handed” process to “teach not just this House majority in case they are thinking about impeaching Donald Trump again but future House majorities that there is no political benefit to be gained in this kind of ramshackle impeachment process.”