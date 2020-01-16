Watch Highlights Of The UFC 246 Press Conference With Conor McGregor And Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

The UFC 246 press conference with Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was pretty awesome late Wednesday.

McGregor and Cerrone are stepping into the octagon Saturday at UFC 246, and fans around the globe are absolutely hyped.

It's going to be McGregor's first fight in well over a year, everybody in the sport is talking about it and it's going to be an epic time.

The press conference didn't disappoint Wednesday. It had a very friendly tone, but was still highly entertaining. Take a look at all the best moments below.

Conor McGregor just delivered the most respectful trash talk I’ve ever heardpic.twitter.com/3lzdNRvQMc — David Prince (@bydavidprince) January 16, 2020

McGregor and Cerrone talking PETA pic.twitter.com/w2ritne9XG — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) January 16, 2020

Retired NFL star @ochocinco uses his mic time at the #UFC246 presser to get betting advice from @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/wp6lDmK8HL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2020

I’m so excited for Saturday night. The last time I was this pumped for a fight was when McGregor fought Khabib. The eyes of the UFC are locked in on McGregor and Cerrone in Vegas in a few days.

It’s going to be absolutely epic, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re juiced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win! I’m all in for McGregor, but I think this is going to be a hell of a fight. Saturday night is going to be a fun time!