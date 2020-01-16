Zach LaVine Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine threw down an unreal dunk Wednesday night during a win over the Washington Wizards.

LaVine is known as one of the most athletic players in the league, and he regularly puts together awesome highlights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This dunk Wednesday night might be on a level of its own. He drove to the hoop, elevated from an absurd distance and threw down a monster slam. Watch the unbelievable play below.

Nothing new here, just Zach LaVine taking FLIGHT pic.twitter.com/AnTgJKwhqE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2020

Imagine how cool your life must be when you have that kind of athleticism. I can’t imagine being able to jump like that.

At the age of 27, I’m not even sure I could touch the net right now if my life depended on it. It’s sad, but it’s unfortunately very true.

Meanwhile, LaVine is out here taking off from a different zip code and dunking like it’s just some casual event.

He makes it look like it takes zero effort. That’s the kind of athleticism that’s not exactly just walking around on the streets.

Major props to him for putting on another show. We’ll never get tired of seeing it.