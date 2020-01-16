Zion Williamson Expected To Make NBA Debut January 22 Against The San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson will reportedly be back on the court very soon.

The former Duke star hasn't played at all this season after getting knee surgery, and people have been talking nonstop in the basketball world about when we'll see him on the court.

Well, we might finally have our answer. According to ESPN, Williamson will make his NBA debut Jan. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson is the most hyped rookie in the NBA since LeBron James was taken first overall in 2003. He’s got athleticism that comes around once every 15 or 20 years.

His bounce is nothing short of spectacular, and it’s part of the reason why he’s become such a global sensation in the sport.

When he takes off, you better just get out of the way because you’re not stopping Zion from dunking.

Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten to see any of it yet in the NBA because he’s been healing up from his knee operation.

Luckily, we’re now less than a week away from Zion getting his first NBA action. It should be a ton of fun to see what he does against the Spurs.