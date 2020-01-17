Alexander Ovechkin Scores Goal Off Crazy Pass From Tom Wilson

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin scored a goal Thursday night in a win over the Devils off of an absurd pass from Tom Wilson.

Wilson went behind the net while being pressured, threw a no-look pass in front of the net for Ovi and the Russian-born star put the puck into the back of the net. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s without a doubt one of the sexiest passes we’ve seen all season. Give it a watch below.

WE LOVE A HAT TRICK FROM NO. 8 pic.twitter.com/gOEEe14lcC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2020

I can’t really get over this past from Wilson. You can tell he kind of looks in front of the net a moment before throwing the pass, but it’s hard to tell whether or not he even saw Ovi.

It really doesn’t matter because it all worked out in the end for Ovi and the Capitals. Wilson got the puck to the front of the net, and Ovechkin put in the back of the net.

It’s not every day you get to see a pass like that in the NHL. They just don’t happen often. The speed of the game is at a high level, and throwing a no-look pass is risky as all hell.

Yet, Wilson and Ovi got the job done for what was one of the most impressive plays of the season in the NHL!