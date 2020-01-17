Buried Lede: Evelyn Yang’s Alleged Assailant Got Off Easy Thanks To The Same Prosecutor Who Helped Out Jeffrey Epstein

Evelyn Yang, wife of 2020 Democratic presidential primary hopeful Andrew Yang, came forward Friday with allegations of sexual assault raised against her gynecologist.

According to Yang, the incident occurred back in 2012 when she was eight months pregnant with her and Andrew’s first child. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and media reporter Shelby Talcott sat down to discuss Yang’s allegations and to explain how the case involves the same prosecutor who worked on cases involving Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

