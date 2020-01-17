Ariana Grande Fans, Manchester Mayor Slams Eminem’s ‘Deeply Disrespectful’ Lyric Over Arena Bombing

Ariana Grande fans and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called out Eminem for his latest “deeply disrespectful” track regarding the arena bombing in 2017.

“This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected,” Burnham shared with the BBC in a piece published Friday in response to the 47-year-old rapper’s latest track referencing the terrorist bombing at the Manchester Arena following the “7 Rings” hitmaker’s concert. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 10, 2019 at 11:59am PST

In the song titled, “Unaccommodating,” the lyric reads as follows per Page Six:

But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.

The track is followed by loud sounds of explosions. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

One mother, whose son was killed in the attack voiced her opinions on Twitter after the release of the song.

“Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities,” Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett died in the attack tweeted. “Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage.”

Another fan tweeted, that despite being a huge fan of the “Slim Shady” rapper, this was “incredibly distasteful.”

“I’m a big fan of Eminem and sure, he is known for his controversial lyrics but that doesn’t excuse him for being able to say whatever he wants. His latest lyric regarding the Manchester terrorist attack is incredibly distasteful and inappropriate.’

Im a big fan of Eminem and sure, he is known for his controversial lyrics but that doesn’t excuse him for being able to say whatever he wants. His latest lyric regarding the Manchester terrorist attack is incredibly distasteful and inappropriate — Amy-Lee Hart (@AmyLee_thirty3) January 17, 2020

“@Eminem’s new song Unaccommodating includes the line “I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” one fan wrote. “It’s a shameful thing to sing and disrespects the memory of those who tragically lost their lives in a terrorist attack.”

.@Eminem‘s new song Unaccommodating includes the line “I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting” It’s a shameful thing to sing and disrespects the memory of those who tragically lost their lives in a terrorist attack — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 17, 2020

Can’t understand why Eminem would donate money to the Manchester Arena victims’ fund and then release a song so insulting to their families — Emily Heward (@EmilyHeward) January 17, 2020

This is so messed up! Many people (mostly children) were injured at this concert and some even lost their lives, and he thinks it’s ok to put this lyric in a song? @Eminem maybe try and have a little respect, and don’t use a terrorist attack to gain clout https://t.co/tnPLNxY8dD — Ari & Taylor Polls (@7Paper_Rings) January 17, 2020

For those that might recall, 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up as the fans were exiting the arena after Grande’s concert in May 2017. As previously reported, two weeks later she returned to the city along with other performers and put on a benefit concert called “One Love Manchester” to help raise funds for the victims and families of the attack.