Baylor Hires Dave Aranda As Their New Football Coach

Dave Aranda is the new head football coach at Baylor.

The Bears announced late Thursday afternoon that the former LSU and Wisconsin defensive coordinator would be taking over after Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

This is a home-run hire for the Bears. This is a great hire, and there’s no other way to put it. Dave Aranda is one of the best minds in all of football.

His name has constantly been floated for head coaching jobs over the past few years. The man is a defensive mastermind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jan 16, 2020 at 9:35pm PST

He had a ton of success at Wisconsin, and only took things to another level at LSU, which concluded this past season with a national title.

Matt Rhule was a great coach, and that’s why the Carolina Panthers poached him away from Waco. However, fans of Baylor have nothing to be worried about.

As a Wisconsin man, I can vouch for the fact that Aranda is very much the real deal, and he will only improve upon the success Rhule had at Baylor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Jan 16, 2020 at 6:30pm PST

He’s also by all accounts a great guy, and you love seeing people like that succeed. I have no doubt Aranda will do some big things with the Bears, and I’m excited to watch it unfold.