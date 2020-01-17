Brandon Straka On ‘#WalkAway’ And ‘Coming Out’ As A Conservative

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sat down with Brandon Straka, who created a sensation with a viral video about why he was leaving the Democratic Party and encouraged others to “#WalkAway” from the radical left.

Listen to the interview:

Watch the Brandon Straka interview:

How does a Hillary Clinton-voting liberal gay man working as a hairdresser in Nebraska start a viral movement encouraging people across the country to leave the Democratic Party? Brandon Straka knows because he lived it. He started the #WalkAway movement, which has grow into a major force in politics.

Brandon is also announcing the “Unsilent Majorty March,” to encourage more former liberals to come out and leave the left.

(RELATED: #WalkAway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka Explains What Made Him Leave The Democratic Party)

(RELATED: #WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka Reacts To His Most ‘Triggering’ Videos)

(RELATED: #Walkaway Founder Talks About His First Time Attending CPAC — Admits He Used To Think It Was A Giant Klan Meeting)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.