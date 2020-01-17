California: Self-Defense Bill Fails To Pass Committee

This week, Assembly Bill 503 failed to pass out of the Assembly Public Safety Committee on a party line vote. AB 503, sponsored by Assembly Member Heath Flora (R-12) would have allowed an individual with a valid concealed carry weapons license to carry to, from, or in a church, synagogue, or other place of worship on the grounds of a public or private K-12 school when the individual has the written permission of the school authority.

It is a shame that certain Legislators have no problem leaving our faith based institutions vulnerable, with limited options for making important security decisions. The real world consequence of failing to pass such legislation is that it ensures law-abiding citizens are disarmed and vulnerable while attending religious services on the grounds of a public or private school.