Trump Accuses Democrats Of ‘Rigging’ The 2020 Election Against Bernie Sanders

President Donald Trump accused the Democratic Party of “rigging” the 2020 election against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday.

The president noted that the timing of the Senate’s impeachment trial will likely prevent Sanders from attending primary events in Iowa at the start of February.

“They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax trial,” Trump tweeted. “Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy Joe Biden and Bernie is shut out again.” (RELATED: Bill O’Reilly: The ‘Fix Is Still In’ Against Bernie Sanders In The 2020 Race)

He continued, “Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch!”

Trump previously accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of treating Sanders unfairly during the 2016 primary against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. A series of email leaks from the DNC showed that the leadership was biased against Sanders and discussed ways they could help Clinton secure the nomination.