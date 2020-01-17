Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Heartbreaking Goodbye Following His Dad’s Death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a heartbreaking goodbye letter Friday to his father, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, following his dad’s death.

The 47-year-old actor first praises his dad in the post on Instagram for breaking “color barriers” in the ring and becoming a “legend” before he talks about how he grew to be a man and followed in his father’s footsteps . And how that “adoration” he had for him turned to “respect,” The post was noted by TMZ.

“Grateful that you gave me life,” the “Rampage star shared along with a clip of his father from Rocky’s days with Tony Atlas after the duo became the first African-American tag team champions as The Soul Patrol in the WWE in the 80s. (RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dead At 21)

“Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons,” he added. “Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

Johnson continued, “Gone in an instant and no coming back. I’m in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish.”

The “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” star went on to explain that he now wants his father’s “trailblazing soul, Soulman” to rest “pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease.”

“You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring.” he added. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson.”

It all comes after news broke earlier this week that the legendary wrestler had passed away at age 75. The passing was later confirmed by the WWE.

Former Nova Scotia wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. Rocky, the father of actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne @TheRock Johnson. Rocky Johnson was born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Amherst, Nova Scotia in 1944. pic.twitter.com/liBoUmnrYX — (@MarkDayNews) January 15, 2020

“The physically imposing and wildly charismatic Johnson had several memorable rivalries with the likes of Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis,” the WWE said in a statement. “He found his greatest success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol. The two men became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.”