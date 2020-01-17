‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Will Likely Premiere In 2022

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” will apparently arrive in 2022 on HBO.

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline that his “guess” is the show arrives “sometime in 2022.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

He added that writing for the project is already underway. The new show will focus on House Targaryen, which is the backstory of Daenerys.

Am I pumped we have to wait until 2022 for the prequel? No. I’m not pumped about that at all. Despite the ending of “Game of Thrones” being horrible, it was still one of the greatest shows ever made.

It had fans amped around the clock, and you could put my name right at the top of the list. Every Sunday, I’d be locked in for the action.

If “House of the Dragon” is similar in level of quality, then I’m okay with waiting. Not happy about it, but I’m okay with it.

I’d rather the show take some extra time and be great than rush and be awful. I have no doubt most fans out there agree with me.

Plus, the story of House Targaryen is probably going to be lit (no pun intended), and I was a huge Daenerys fan during “GoT.”

Keep checking back for more updates on “House of the Dragon” when we have them. It should be a great time!