Hulu Teases Trailer For New Hillary Clinton Docuseries

Hulu shared a trailer for a docuseries starring former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The docuseries titled “Hillary” will premiere on March 6, according to a tweet posted by the streaming service. The film will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January.

“Executive produced by Burstein, Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman for Propagate, the series gives viewers an up-close view of the woman who has permeated American culture for more than 30 years and her historic presidential run,” the synopsis for the docuseries read.

The series will have four parts and will focus on Hillary’s life during her time as Secretary of State, First Lady and a presidential candidate. Hulu conducted interviews with Hillary, Bill Clinton, journalists and friends of the family. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Claims Meghan Markle Targeted By Tabloids Because She’s Biracial)

Never-before-seen campaign footage from the 2016 election will also be shown in the documentary.

Hillary said that “nothing was off limits” while filming the docuseries during an appearance at the Winter TCA press tour with Hulu, Deadline reported.

The documentary originally started out focused on Hillary’s 2016 campaign, but evolved into something else as filming went on. Nannett Burstein, who directed the docuseries, said she wanted to create a “bigger story” that was “part of the arc of women’s history.”