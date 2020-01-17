Karlie Kloss Opens Up About Disagreeing With Joshua Kushner’s Family Politically

Supermodel Karlie Kloss opened up about being married to Joshua Kushner and disagreeing with family on political beliefs.

Kloss appeared Thursday on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” where she was asked about her husband’s family. Kloss married Joshua in 2018. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and works in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss told Cohen. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

“I’m very passionate about different issues, women’s reproductive health and I’m very involved with Planned Parenthood,” she added.

Her relationship with her family has been brought back into the spotlight after a moment between Kloss and a contestant on “Project Runway” went viral at the beginning of January. (RELATED: Supermodel Karlie Kloss On Being Connected To Trump White House Through Marriage: ‘It’s Been Hard’)

A judge on the show told the contestant he couldn’t see Kloss wearing this dress to anything.

“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” he replied.

Kloss noted that she’s been a part of the Kushner family long before Trump was elected as president in 2016.

“I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old,” Kloss said. “It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner. It’s not been easy but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again.”