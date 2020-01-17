Editorial

Melania Wows In Gorgeous Blush Coat And Chocolate Boots Combo At White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 17, 2020. - Trump is traveling to Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous blush trench coat and chocolate boots combo at the White House.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the jaw-dropping long-sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and their son Barron as the three made their way to board Marine One from the South Lawn for a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a plum colored top, clutch and high heel boots.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To say it was the perfect winter look would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a stunning black vinyl trench coat and boots combo to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Leah Millis

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.