Melania Wows In Gorgeous Blush Coat And Chocolate Boots Combo At White House

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous blush trench coat and chocolate boots combo at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the jaw-dropping long-sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and their son Barron as the three made their way to board Marine One from the South Lawn for a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a plum colored top, clutch and high heel boots.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say it was the perfect winter look would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, the first lady turned heads when she showed up in a stunning black vinyl trench coat and boots combo to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

