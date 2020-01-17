More Videos Surface Of Odell Beckham Jr. Behaving Like An Idiot At The National Title Game

More videos have hit the web of Odell Beckham Jr. at the national title game between LSU and Clemson, and they’re not a great look for him.

Busted Coverage posted two videos Thursday of the Cleveland Browns star behaving like a clown. In one video, he’s trying to post up Karl Malone, who doesn’t seem overly entertained. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In another, he took the megaphone from the band director and wouldn’t give it back. Watch both of them below.

Odell trying to back down Karl Malone before he went in the locker room and slapped a cop’s ass pic.twitter.com/WwmkysC3O4 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 16, 2020

There was absolutely nothing wrong with Odell Monday night. People need to stop picking on him pic.twitter.com/lXeeVw7Kyl — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 17, 2020

This is just starting to get absurd at this point. Are there any videos out there of OBJ just behaving like a normal human, or are they all of him being obnoxious?

This just isn’t normal. It’s not normal at all. Being hyped up and excited is one thing. I’m right there with you all on that.

If the Badgers had just one a title, I’d be going crazy, but I wouldn’t be behaving like an idiot. This is also all on top of OBJ having a warrant issued for his arrest after allegedly slapping a cop on the butt.

It’s true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars in the locker room after they beat Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before you ask, yes that’s Odell Beckham Jr giving the cop a love tap pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

He needs to chill out and recognize Monday night wasn’t about him. It was about the players currently on the team.

Instead, he made the whole event about himself and behaved like a clown. At some point, you just need to grow up.

It looks like OBJ still hasn’t hit that level just yet.