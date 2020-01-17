Broncos Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur Praises Drew Lock, Says He Has ‘A Bright Future’

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is very high on quarterback Drew Lock.

Shurmur told the team’s website the following about the young passer, and how he viewed him while coaching the Giants:

Obviously we were in the market for a quarterback last year. And we have a very, very high opinion of Drew. We did a lot of work on him. We were very certain that he was going to have an outstanding career, and he had a bright future. I’m really looking forward to being able to work with him.

I honestly believe the Broncos have a huge gem in Lock, and they got him for second round money when he slipped in the draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lock has a monster of an arm, he can make all the throws and he has the attitude you want in your starting quarterback.

There’s an X-factor great quarterbacks have. You’re either born with it or you’re not. Gardner Minshew has it, Tom Brady has it, Drew Brees has it and Drew Lock early in his career looks like he also has it.

If Lock continues to improve as time goes by, then there’s no question the Broncos found themselves a huge steal in the draft getting him in the second round.

We’ll see what happens next season with the Broncos, but they should be in a great place with Lock going forward.