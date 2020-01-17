PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Huge Win Over Michigan State

Michigan and Wisconsin will meet Friday night, and my Badgers need a big win.

As of this moment the Badgers are 11-6. Is that great? No, but it’s not bad. It pretty much leaves us in a position to do what we want going forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Getting a huge win Friday night against the Spartans would be another step in the proper direction, and it’d put us in a great position in the B1G.

Of course, this one won’t be easy. We’re traveling to East Lansing, and winning on their court is always tough as hell.

MSU plays great basketball, especially when they’re defending their home court. To say our work is cut out for us Friday night would be an understatement.

This is going to be an uphill battle, but I know my guys will be ready for action. The Badgers might not win them all, but our grit and toughness always have us prepared for war.

Make no mistake about it, gentlemen. Friday night against the men in green and white in Michigan will be nothing short of a war.

Tom Izzo will have his team fired up and prepared for battle. Greg Gard will have our guys on the same level.

Check out the game Friday night on FS1 at 7:00 EST! It’s going to be a fun time!