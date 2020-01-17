Trump Laments Dems Trying To Impeach ‘Son Of A B****’ During LSU Visit To White House

President Donald Trump riffed on impeachment during the LSU Tigers visit to the White House on Friday, asserting that Democrats were trying to “impeach the son of a bitch.”

Trump welcomed the LSU team to the White House after they defeated the Clemson Tigers to take home the College Football National Championship. After a speech congratulating the team, the president invited Coach Ed Orgeron and the team to follow him to the Oval Office so they could take photos behind the Resolute Desk.

Trump went on to note that there have been “good” and “not so good” presidents, and then lamented the fact that the Democrats are trying to impeach a “good” president.

“A lot of presidents, some good, some not so good — but you’ve got a good one now,” Trump said. “Even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch.”

WATCH:

The comment caused Coach Orgeron to smile and pump his fist in response. The crowd also laughed at Trump’s remark.

Coach Orgeron previously thanked Trump for his support after LSU won the national title. (RELATED: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Gives Props To Trump After College Football Championship Win)