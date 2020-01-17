UFC Fighter Chase Hooper Pranks Jorge Masvidal With Ben Askren Question

UFC fighter Chase Hooper recently pulled a pretty funny prank on star Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC shared a video of Hooper interviewing Masvidal, and he asked, "Why did you do that to my dad?"

Masvidal, who was very visibly confused, asked who Hooper's father was. That's when things got pretty entertaining.

Give it a watch below.

I don't know about you guys, but I found that extremely funny. Hooper shares an uncanny resemblance to Askren.

For those of you who don’t know, Masvidal put Aksren out in about a second when the two fought several months back.

I love how Masvidal honestly thought for a second that Hooper’s dad might be Ben Askren. He had to think about it for a second, but he was ready to buy it.

Given how similar the two look, it’s not the most absurd thing to believe.

Now, the eyes of the UFC world can go back to McGregor/Cerrone to see if the Irish-born star can get a win. If he does, a fight with Masvidal is likely waiting for him.