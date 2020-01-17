Walmart Makes Paul Walker Joke On Twitter, Apologizes

Walmart fired off a dumb tweet Thursday about Paul Walker.

According to TMZ, Walmart tweeted in response to somebody driving to a local store, “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.” The famous actor was killed in a car crash in 2013. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Walmart told TMZ, “We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed.”

I’m very anti-outrage culture, and I don’t think anybody needs to lose their job over this. That doesn’t benefit anybody.

Having said that, let’s try to have a little common sense on social media. Cracking a Paul Walker joke isn’t just unnecessary, it’s insanely dumb.

The “Fast & Furious” star was one of the most well-liked celebrities to live in the past quarter century. You couldn’t fine a person who said a bad thing about him, and his death was incredibly tragic, especially when you consider the fact he left a young child behind.

I’m all for humor, and I’m all for attempting to be funny. This just wasn’t funny at all. Again, nobody should be fired or punished over it, but it’s important to admit when your joke failed.

I think it’s safe to say mocking the death of a Hollywood star who did a lot of good for a lot of people is a failed attempt at comedy.

Next time, either find a way to be funny or leave the Paul Walker comments in the drafts instead of hitting send.

The dude was a good guy, and he was taken far too soon.