Watch Conor McGregor Vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone UFC 246 Hype Video

The UFC’s hype video for Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is absolutely lit.

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn’t fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

Who is ready for this fight? I can feel the energy getting injected right into my veins right now. This is when the UFC is at its best.

UFC 246 will feature two superstars in the fighting game, and it’ll mark the first time McGregor has fought in more than a year.

This is what we dream about. This is what we prepare for.

Make sure to tune in Saturday night for all the action going down in Las Vegas. It’s going to be off the chain, and I can’t wait!

Go, Conor, go!