‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Will Premiere In June 2020

“Yellowstone” season three will officially get here this summer.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted late Monday afternoon that the new season of the Kevin Costner hit show “returns in June.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Let’s go! This is the kind of action I’m all about. There’d been some whispers that season three would arrive June 17, 2020, but there was no official word from the Paramount Network.

Now, we have official word that it’ll get here in a few months this summer. I couldn’t be more excited. Season one will go down as one of the greatest seasons of television ever made, season two was also excellent and now it’s time to find out where the Duttons go from here. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

We also have our first clip from season three with Josh Holloway, and it looks like he’s going to be plenty of trouble for Beth.

“Yellowstone” is without a doubt one of the greatest shows ever made, and I hope you’re all as excited for season three as I am.

I have no doubt that all the people involved will only further impress us as we continue this journey with the Duttons and their enemies.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them! You know I’ll be keeping you all updated.