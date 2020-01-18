HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan State Beats Wisconsin 67-55, Badgers Fall To 11-7

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a brutal loss Friday night to the Michigan State Spartans with a score of 67-55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 17, 2020 at 6:06pm PST

Heading into Friday night, I was pretty clear that a win against the Spartans would go a long way for my Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we didn’t look good at all. Despite losing by 12, this game was out of reach for the vast majority of the second half.

It was crystal clear that we weren’t going to win pretty early in the second half. You can check out highlights of the game below.

There’s no shame in losing to a great team like MSU, but it’s a little embarrassing how it went down. We weren’t even in it for most of the second half.

The scoreboard doesn’t really reflect just how bad MSU ran the show for large chunks of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 17, 2020 at 4:01pm PST

Now, we’ve got a game against Nebraska, and we’re sitting at 11-7. The Badgers are getting dangerously close to the point of games becoming must-win matchups.

That’s not great considering it’s the middle of January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 15, 2020 at 11:04am PST

Let’s get to work and notch another win against the Cornhuskers. It’s time to stop thinking about the abysmal performance last night.

It’s time to just go out and win.