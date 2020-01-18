Editorial

New York Giants Hire Jason Garrett As Their New Offensive Coordinator

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have hired Jason Garrett.

According to Ed Werder, the Giants have hired the former Dallas Cowboys head coach to be their new offensive coordinator.

This is a great decision from Joe Judge and the Giants. Judge has zero head coaching experience in the NFL.

He needs all the help he can get, and he needs all the veteran experience he can find. Garrett has a ton of head coaching experience.

 

Garrett’s time in Dallas might not have come to a great end, but he knows football without a doubt. Now, he’ll be tasked with running Daniel Jones’s offense.

Jones is a rising young star quarterback, and Garrett has experience with dealing with big-time gunslingers.

 

He could be the perfect man to mentor and build up Jones. Either way, this is a big move from the Giants, and it’s a very smart call.