PREVIEW: Conor McGregor Will Beat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246 Saturday Night

The day of Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC has finally arrived, and he’ll fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Tonight, McGregor will step back into the octagon at UFC 246 to fight Cowboy. This is what the fans have been waiting over a year for.

Tonight is the first step in McGregor's epic comeback. Tonight is the night the Irish-born superstar reminds the world what he's capable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Jan 17, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

I respect the hell out of Cowboy, but he's not beating McGregor tonight. It's just not going to happen. McGregor is going to step into the octagon with the force of the world behind him, and he's going to walk out with victory.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am right now. We’ve spent weeks and weeks talking about this fight, and now it’s finally here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Jan 17, 2020 at 4:11pm PST

It’s all anybody I know who loves sports is focused on tonight. If you’re not excited, then you’re no friend of mine.

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn’t fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold, and watch McGregor start his rise back to the top! Sound off in the comments with your predictions.