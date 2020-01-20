49ers Beating The Packers Averaged 34.13 Million Viewers On Fox

Fox got some monster TV ratings Sunday night when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 34.13 million viewers on Fox. It’s worth noting the final numbers will be even higher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. We have another night of football in America, and we have some more gigantic viewership numbers.

It’s almost like you can set your watch to these things happening. I said all year that the numbers have been great for the league.

Now, in the second to last game of the season, the 49ers averaged more than 34 million viewers on Fox as they took it to the Packers.

You just love to see it. You just love seeing football in America succeed at such a high level!

Now, there’s one game left, and you can bet everything you have the Super Bowl with the 49ers and Chiefs will get around 100 million viewers.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year every single year. The numbers are going to be monstrous.

You can guarantee it!