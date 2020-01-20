Supermodel Ashley Graham And Husband Justin Ervin Welcome Baby Boy

Supermodel Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin shared the exciting news that they have welcomed a baby boy, after the swimsuit model gave birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that her their son was born in the evening on January 18th in a post on her Instagram story. It was noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘Fox And Friends’ Host Jedediah Bila Announces Life-Changing News)

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” Graham wrote. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2019 at 5:51am PST

It all comes after the model revealed that she and her husband of nine years were expecting a son during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“A boy,” Graham yelled. “I’m having a boy! I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!”

Back in August, Ashley shared the news that she was expecting with a post on Instagram, after the two tied the knot in 2010.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” the swimsuit model wrote at the time. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”