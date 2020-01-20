Baker Mayfield Gets Ignored At UFC 246 In Hilarious Fashion

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got straight up ignored late Saturday night at UFC 246.

Prior to Conor McGregor’s beatdown of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, the announcer went around the stadium announcing big names in attendance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mayfield was sitting right next to his teammate Myles Garrett. The announcer gave the suspended NFL star a shoutout, and then completely moved past Mayfield.

Watch the video below.

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see a guy who begs for attention at every turn get ignored in hilarious fashion.

You just hate to see it happen to such a good guy!

There’s nothing funnier than watching people who beg for attention get ignored. I think it’s very safe to say Mayfield falls into that category.

He went to the biggest fighting event in at least a year, a bunch of famous people got introduced and he got passed right over.

If that doesn’t make you laugh, then you just don’t have a good sense of humor.

Better luck next time, Baker!