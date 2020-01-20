Brad Pitt, Eric Stonestreet, And More Celebrities React To Chiefs Punching Super Bowl Ticket

Brad Pitt, Eric Stonestreet, and more celebrity Kansas City Chiefs fans reacted to the teams’ win over the Tennessee Titans as they punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

“My Chiefs won today, I had to recover after my [New Orleans] Saints’ loss,” the 56-year-old actor Pitt shared with Variety magazine while on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards after the Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 to win the AFC Championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

The reporter then asked Pitt if he had a message for the Chiefs and the “Fight Club” star responded, “they don’t need no message, they’re on fire.” (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Later, a video surfaced of a fan throwing Brad a Kansas City Chiefs hat and he quickly put it on while giving a thumbs up.

LOOK AT THIS! Missouri native Brad Pitt got into the #ChiefsKingdom spirit when a fan gave him a Chiefs hat to wear on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. He arrived just after they won! #GoChiefs #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/4terxXKIGT — Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) January 20, 2020

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet posted a picture on Twitter showing him holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the win.

“I am EVERY @Chiefs fan in this picture,” Stonestreet tweeted, per KCUR 89.3. “I get to do crazy things and I NEVER forget how lucky I am. Brett told me many times this season that this moment WOULD happen. He was right. Thank you all @Chiefs organization and players for all your hard work. #1moretogo #ChiefsKingdom.”

I am EVERY @Chiefs fan in this picture. I get to do crazy things and I NEVER forget how lucky I am. Brett told me many times this season that this moment WOULD happen. He was right. Thank you all @Chiefs organization and players for all your hard work. #1moretogo #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Evc8klBUj3 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 20, 2020

And they weren’t the only ones. Check out all the celebrations!

Watch: Paul Rudd and Travis Kelce share a moment after the #Chiefs won the #AFCChampionship @MattVereen pic.twitter.com/XxjZlQ78Pr — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) January 20, 2020

Paul Rudd and Brett Veach and Eric Stonestreet having the time of their life. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/PRAuCqwZ8W — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 20, 2020

OMG!!! It happened!!! Congrats @kcchiefs!!! See ya in Miami! Yep…I passed out again only this time it was from overwhelming joy!#grateful #chiefs4life #Go Chiefs #KC https://t.co/Zi2gxaNqBj — Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) January 19, 2020