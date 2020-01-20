Chandler Parsons Might Have Career Ending Injuries After Being Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons might never play in the NBA again.

According to lawyers from Morgan & Morgan representing him, Parsons was hit by an alleged drunk driver January 15. According to his lawyers, he suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His lawyers added he’s working with doctors to recover, but it’s not known if he’ll play again.

Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after being struck by individual who’s charged with DUI, according to attorney. Parsons suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum.” His return to play is unclear. pic.twitter.com/GxvuNByzh5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

This is a terribly tragic situation. I can’t imagine what must be going through Parsons‘ mind right now.

It sounds like his career as a pro basketball player is hanging by a thread. Imagine being an elite athlete one moment, and then possibly never playing again because of an alleged drunk driver.

I can’t even begin to think about how pissed he must be. His lawyers said they’re trying to hold those responsible accountable, which seems to have a lawsuit written all over it.

Let’s just hope Parsons is able to at least get healthy enough to lead a normal life. At this point, basketball has to come second.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. This sounds like it’s absolutely tragic.