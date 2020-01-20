D’Eriq King Denies Committing To Miami, Says He Is Still Talking To Other Schools

Star quarterback D’Eriq King says he hasn’t picked a new school just yet.

Manny Navarro sent shockwaves through the sport when he reported Sunday that the former Houston quarterback was going to play for the Miami Hurricanes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can report former #Houston QB D’eriq King has told Miami coaches he has chosen UM and will begin classes Tuesday pic.twitter.com/B70qzOAUTO — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 19, 2020

However, he might have been a shade quick on the trigger. King told Mark Berman that he hasn’t decided on anything, and is still talking to multiple programs.

The elite dual-threat gunslinger added that a final decision will likely come this week. You can read his full statement below.

D’Eriq King (@DeriqKing_), who is transferring from @UHCougarFB, says he has yet to make a final decision on where he’s going: “I haven’t committed to anybody yet. I’m still looking at my options. I visited Miami. I liked it, but there are other options I’m still trying see to..” pic.twitter.com/E4kz2xypWR — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 19, 2020

King is without a doubt one of the best players on the transfer market right now. After redshirting this past season, King is going to unleash for some program this season.

Miami would be a perfect landing spot. I understand still talking with LSU, visiting Maryland, and taking a look at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks make a ton of sense with his former coach Kendal Briles there. However, Miami just makes almost too much sense.

The quarterback situation for the Hurricanes is a joke. Remember when Tate Martell went there and was expected to set the world on fire?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Eriq King (@deriqking) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

I remember, folks. I remember. The Hurricanes desperately need stability, and King could provide that. Add in the fact he’d be in Miami, and I’m not really sure what the downside is here.

No matter what he decides to do, some school is going to land a major talent at quarterback when he makes his pick.