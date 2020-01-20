Derrick Jones Jr. Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Spurs

Miami Heat guard Derrick Jones Jr. threw down an absurd dunk during a Sunday loss to the Spurs.

Jones, who is known for having a ton of bounce, slammed home a put-back dunk over Jakob Poeltl, and it’ll be one of the craziest hammers you’ll ever see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I know you’re going to be impressed.

We can watch this ALL DAY. pic.twitter.com/Tp3bh6mBPJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 19, 2020

Pornographic. The only word necessary to describe that dunk is pornographic. That’s a level of athleticism that I can’t even imagine having.

He didn’t just dunk. He took a man’s soul in the process. That’s the kind of dunk that’ll get talked about for years to come.

You can’t even blame Poeltl for getting put on a poster for this one. Usually, I say get out of the way or tackle the guy.

Those weren’t really options on this play because Jones came from the rear. Not much you can do to stop that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Jones Jr. (@therea1djones) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

Major props to Jones for throwing down one of the best dunks we’ve seen in a very long time.