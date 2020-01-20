FLASHBACK: Aaron Rodgers Said The San Francisco 49ers Would Be ‘Disappointed’ In Not Drafting Him

A viral video of Aaron Rodgers didn’t age too well at all.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter prior to the game between the Packers and 49ers this past Sunday night, Rodgers said the 49ers would be “disappointed” they didn’t draft him when he dropped to the Packers back in 2005. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Narrator: Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t make the 49ers regret not drafting him. pic.twitter.com/Mzvd1OlP9R — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2020

How much does it hurt, folks? How much does it hurt? The 49ers obliterated the Packers yesterday. I texted my dad about how embarrassing it was for the green and gold.

Rodgers, while talented, just wilts on the big stage under the lights. Jimmy G is out there balling out like the stud he is.

Meanwhile, Rodgers kind of just disappeared when it mattered most. Again, how badly does it hurt? This dude talked a big game, called out the 49ers well over a decade ago and proceeded to get blown out under the lights on national television.

It’s almost too poetic. I have tears in eyes watching this video, and they’re tears of joy.

I plan on watching this clip on repeat for hours and hours as I sync it with the highlights of the Packers lose. Oh, what a beautiful time to be alive!

Thanks for the memories, Aaron! I can’t thank you enough for the soundbite.