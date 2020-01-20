Floyd Mayweather Teases Boxing Rematch With Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather seems to be open to boxing Conor McGregor again.

Following McGregor's win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone" at UFC 246, the legendary boxer posted a photo on Instagram about a rematch coming in 2020.

You can give it a look below.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone, but I think there's a very good chance this could eventually happen. McGregor and Mayweather both love money.

Do you know what would make them both another bucket of cash? A rematch of their last fight. It’d be raining cash on them.

There’s no question about that. If McGregor and Mayweather get into the boxing ring again, they’re both going to make more than $100 million.

However, Dana White might want McGregor to focus on fighting Jorge Masvidal or getting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov at this point.

There’s also a ton of money in both of those fights. If McGregor beats Masvidal, then he’ll probably fight Khabib in Moscow.

That fight could blow the roof off of the UFC. So, it’s not a guarantee he’ll fight Mayweather soon, but it is a guarantee that McGregor is about to make some serious money.