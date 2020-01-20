Justin Fields Leads Early 2020 Heisman Odds, Trevor Lawrence Is Second

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is a strong favorite in the early Heisman odds.

In the early odds from FanDuel, Fields is at +175. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is second at +450. After that, there is a drastic drop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of Fields and Lawrence, nobody else is under +1000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:35pm PST

It’s not hard to see why Lawrence and Fields are so far ahead of the rest of the country. They’re without a doubt the two best quarterbacks in America for the 2020 season, and they both lit it up this past season.

Fields absolutely dominated in OSU’s offense in 2019, and took the Buckeyes to the playoff. Odds are very high he’ll be even better next season.

The young man is a superstar, he’s surrounded by talent and he’s going to be a top NFL pick. You’d be foolish to think he won’t ball out in 2020.

As for Lawrence, he got off to a bit of a slow start in 2019, but make no mistake about the Clemson gunslinger.

He’s going to be the first pick in the 2020 draft for a reason. He is a generational talent when it comes to throwing the football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:05pm PST

After that, there is a big drop off, and it could be just about anybody. However, the smart money is on Fields and Lawrence, and that shouldn’t surprise anybody reading this.