Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Sparkling Red Dress At Royal Reception

Kate Middleton truly wowed when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous sparkling red dress for a royal reception held at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, sheer, sequins number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William as the two royals welcomed guests to a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the palace. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a red clutch and bright red high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal hosted a reception on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen,” a tweet from the royal household read, along with a great picture from the evening’s festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal hosted a reception on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/nLYVT2FZGO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 20, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.