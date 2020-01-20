Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Sparkling Red Dress At Royal Reception

Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (L) and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, (2nd L) talk with Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) at a reception for heads of State and Government at Buckingham Palace in London on January 20, 2020, following the UK-Africa Investment Summit. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton truly wowed when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous sparkling red dress for a royal reception held at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, sheer, sequins number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William as the two royals welcomed guests to a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the palace. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a red clutch and bright red high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal hosted a reception on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen,” a tweet from the royal household read, along with a great picture from the evening’s festivities.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.