Joe Burrow’s Dad Says His Son Would Be ‘Happy’ To Play For The Bengals

Joe Burrow’s dad Jimmy thinks his son will be happy to play for the Cincinnati Bengals if he’s taken first overall in the draft.

The Bengals have the first pick in the draft after an absolutely atrocious season. Some players might not want to play for such a dumpster fire of a franchise, but the reigning Heisman winner and national champion with LSU is apparently okay with it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, Jimmy told TSN 690, “He’s excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he’s going to be happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

I’m not sure why anybody would be surprised by this. Burrow is an Ohio kid, he’d be in his home state with the Bengals, he’d be close to his family and he’d make an absurd amount of money.

I’m pretty sure just about anybody would be okay with being the first pick in the NFL draft. It’s hard to be disappointed when you’re making tens of millions of dollars in guaranteed money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

Plus, the Bengals would become Joe Burrow’s team from day one. He’d immediately be the guy running the show.

Playing for the Bengals is kind of a perfect situation for the former LSU superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Burrow is going to be the first pick in the NFL draft, and he’s going to play for the Bengals. We might as well just all accept it.