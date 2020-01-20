Watch Mark Wahlberg And Post Malone In The Trailer For ‘Spenser Confidential’

The trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s new movie “Spenser Confidential” dropped Monday, and it’s absurd.

The plot of Netflix’s new film, according to IMDB, is, “An ex-felon named Spenser returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, the movie is going to be out of control. Add in the fact Post Malone is in it, and I think we’re in for a good time.

Give it a watch below.

This movie is either going to be awesome, or it’s going to be absolutely awful. There’s going to be absolutely no middle ground at all.

This latest Wahlberg film will be off of the walls incredible, or it’s going to be one of the worst movies ever made.

The middle ground is nonexistent.

Even if it’s bad, I’m sure it’ll still be entertaining. It’s pretty hard to have a movie with Post Malone and Wahlberg not be entertaining.

It might be bad, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a fun popcorn flick.

You can catch it starting March 6!