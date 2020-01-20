Entertainment

Melania Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shot While Celebrating Inauguration Day Anniversary: ‘It Is A Great Honor’

U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House October 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the listening session, the first lady asked the teens about how they started and quit using e-cigarettes and about the ease of being able to buy vaping products. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram while celebrating the anniversary of Inauguration Day.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the gorgeous photo of her wearing a beautiful powder blue dress that was reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy’s iconic style. FLOTUS wore the stunning look on the day President Donald Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2017, as the 45th President of the United States. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“It is a great honor to serve the people of this incredible country. #InaugurationDay2017,” Melania captioned her terrific post.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

 

As noted at the time, the look was truly classic, complete with powder blue gloves and high heels.

The first lady’s fashion sense has always been amazing throughout Trump’s presidency as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, FLOTUS got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous blush trench coat, plum top and high heel boots combo on her way to Palm Beach, Florida.

