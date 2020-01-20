Patrick Mahomes Is The 1st Quarterback In NFL History To Start In The Super Bowl Coming Out Of A Texas College

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a pretty incredible distinction heading into the Super Bowl.

According to @redditcfb and @bengalsfu, Mahomes is the first quarterback in league history to start in the Super Bowl after being drafted out of a Texas college.

It’s mind-boggling to me that this is true. In the entire history of the NFL, how is Mahomes the first quarterback taken from a Texas university?

He balled out at Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury, but I’d never expect him to be the first one ever. We’re talking about the most historic football state in America.

We’re talking about a state where football isn’t just a sport. It’s a religion. It’s what people worship down there.

You’d think that over the past several decades, at least one quarterback from a program in Texas would have started in a Super Bowl.

Apparently, that’s not the case at all, and Mahomes has broken the barrier. By default, he’ll also be the first gunslinger from a Texas school to win the Super Bowl if he beats the 49ers.

It should be a fun time February 2!